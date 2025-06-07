Four-Team Trade Keeps Giannis Antetokounmpo In East, Fixes Lakers' Center Issue
This NBA offseason might be the most active one yet, with several teams looking to move off star players and avoid apron restrictions as well. It almost seems certain that Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant will be playing for a new team next season, with a handful of other stars potentially being on the move. However, teams around the league are awaiting the status of one player.
One of the top players in the NBA over the last decade, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, could be on the way out after the Bucks have failed to make it out of the first round in three straight seasons. While several Western Conference teams have been viewed as favorites, the Toronto Raptors have been making their way to the top of the rumors.
While the Raptors would be able to make a trade with just the Bucks and match salaries, it could get interesting if they decide to include other teams. In a mock trade scenario proposed by Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, he has a massive four-team trade sending multiple players and picks across the league.
Toronto Raptors receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo (from Bucks), Jalen Smith (from Bulls), and Jevon Carter (from Bulls)
Milwaukee Bucks receive: RJ Barrett (from Raptors), Gradey Dick (from Raptors), Chris Boucher (sign-and-trade from Raptors), Ja'Kobe Walter (from Raptors), Gabe Vincent (from Lakers), 2025 No. 9 (this and the following picks are all from Raptors), 2026 first-round swap rights, 2026 Lakers second-rounder, 2027 first-round pick, 2028 first-round swap rights, 2029 first-round pick, 2030 first-round swap rights, 2031 first-round pick, 2032 first-round swap rights (top-five protected for the Raptors)
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Jakob Poeltl (from Raptors), and Lonzo Ball (from Bulls)
Chicago Bulls receive: Dalton Knecht (from Lakers), Jarred Vanderbilt (from Lakers), Shake Milton (from Lakers), AJ Lawson (from Raptors), $10 million trade exception (Ball), $9 million trade exception (Smith), and $1.5 million trade exception (Carter)
Looking at this mock trade from the Chicago Bulls' angle, they might come out as the biggest winners in this deal. Lonzo wouldn't be needed on their depth chart, especially if they re-sign Tre Jones to backup Josh Giddey. Adding Knecht gives them much-needed shooting and wing depth, and they'd still have their first-rounder to potentially replace Nikola Vucevic.
However, a deal with this many players and picks moving seems unlikely, as the Raptors would have to give up four key players, four first-round picks, and four first-round swaps for Antetokounmpo. If they don't turn into Eastern Conference contenders from this, this trade would be a major loss for the Raptors.
