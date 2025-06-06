NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Makes Strong Tyrese Haliburton Statement After Pacers-Thunder
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton turned the basketball world upside down once again on Thursday, nailing a 21-foot 3-point jump shot to take the lead with 0.3 seconds remaining to complete another miraculous comeback against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
While Haliburton has been the subject of some apparently unfair debates about his superstar status, NBA legend and former Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade made it clear where he stands on the issue.
"Haliburton is a (expletive) superstar," Wade said. "First of all, this is one of the greatest games I've watched as a fan. Haliburton is a (expletive) superstar. Like, it ain't no question no more. I don't think you understand when you're out of rhythm and you're struggling...to take that shot, and to make that shot, he's a cold (expletive)."
Wade also said that another NBA legend in particular may be calling Haliburton to give his congratulations, especially considering some very relevant historical parallels.
"Allen Iverson will call him, and probably say, you're a cold (expletive)," Wade added. "In the Finals? Everybody who's played basketball, if you've ever picked up a basketball, you've always dreamed of hitting a game winner in the biggest game of your life. You just hit a game winner in the Finals. Game 1, on the road. Y'all better stop playing with Haliburton."
Game 2 of the NBA Finals is set for around 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The game will be broadcast live on ABC from the PayCom Center in Oklahoma City.
