Golden State Warriors Eyeing Trade for Bulls Guard: Report
The Golden State Warriors have been a very interesting team this offseason, being the only team in the NBA yet to make a move, but heavily involved in rumors for multiple players across the league.
Of course, the Warriors are tied up in a situation with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, whom the Chicago Bulls have been mentioned as a potential suitor in a sign-and-trade scenario. However, the Bulls have their own restricted free agent to deal with, as Josh Giddey has yet to accept a deal to return to the team.
Regardless, the Bulls remain the most likely trade partner for the Warriors.
In a potential sign-and-trade for Kuminga, who would the Warriors get in return? There have been talks that the Warriors are looking for a young player and valuable draft capital in return for their 22-year-old forward, but they are reportedly interested in a particular Bulls guard.
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports that the Warriors are a team to watch for Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu.
"Ayo Dosunmu is a key name to keep an eye on, not just for the Warriors, who have been interested in him previously, but other teams around the league as well," Siegel wrote. "There has been plenty of interest in Dosunmu as he enters the final year of his contract."
Dosunmu, a 25-year-old Chicago native, has emerged as a valuable player for the Bulls over the past two seasons, averaging 12.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 0.9 steals per game with 49.7/37.4/79.9 shooting splits through 122 appearances and 63 starts.
Dosunmu would be a good addition for the Warriors as they search for guard depth, and he could be a worthy loss for the Bulls in exchange for Kuminga.