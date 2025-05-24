Jalen Brunson Joins Michael Jordan on NBA List After Knicks-Pacers Game 2
Nobody could've predicted the New York Knicks being down 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers, despite being the home team in the first team games. However, that's the reality the Knicks face, as they'll have to steal two games in Indiana to avoid going down 3-1 or losing in a sweep.
However, the Knicks can't blame Jalen Brunson for where they are now. Even though Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton has been getting all the attention for his clutch shot-making, Brunson is averaging 30.4 points per game this postseason and 39.5 points per game in the Conference Finals. Following his 36 points and 11 assists in Game 2, Brunson joined an NBA legend in postseason history.
Brunson joined Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as players to have five or more games with at least 35 points and 10 assists. Brunson also joined the likes of Los Angeles Lakers legends LeBron James and Jerry West.
He recorded his fourth instance of at least 35 points and 10 assists during Game 4 against the Boston Celtics, posting 39 points and 12 assists en route to a win. Brunson has recorded all five of these instances over the last two seasons with the Knicks.
Even though he still trails Jordan and James in these types of games, it is still an impressive accomplishment nonetheless. Brunson will look to keep New York's season alive on Sunday, with Game 3 tipping off in Indiana at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Chicago Bulls Legend Blasts Controversial Caitlin Clark Narrative
Should the Los Angeles Lakers Trade for Nikola Vucevic?