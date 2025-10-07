Japanese NBA Star Yuki Kawamura Believes He Can Make Impact on Bulls
Yuki Kawamura couldn't help but reminisce.
After the Memphis Grizzlies failed to tender a qualifying offer to the Japanese point guard, his journey in Tennessee came to an abrupt end. Then came his next chapter.
"I miss Memphis, for sure," the point guard said. "Memphis people are so nice. I wanted to play in Memphis this year, too, but it's business. I'm satisfied right now."
Kawamura signed a two-way deal with the Chicago Bulls ahead of the NBA 2K26 Summer League to continue his NBA tenure. There, he appeared in five games and averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals in 23.9 minutes.
Per the Bulls, Kawamura's team-leading 31 total assists were the second-most assists by a Bulls player in a single Las Vegas Summer League session since at least 2013.
Safe to say, he was pleased with his new surroundings.
"The Bulls organization is great," Kawamura said. "Good opportunity for me."
Kawamura Speaks on Bulls Role
During the 2024-25 season, Kawamura made 22 appearances with the Grizzlies, averaging 1.6 points and 0.9 assists in 4.2 minutes. Kawamura scored in double figures twice during his rookie campaign, notching career highs of 12 points, five rebounds and five assists versus Dallas on April 13.
He now believes he can bring a bigger impact to Chicago.
"Both teams focused on transition offense," Kawamura said. "It fits me. I love the system. It didn't take me a long time to adjust."
Kawamura has plenty to prove in Chicago, but earning a two-way spot from Summer League, he says, was a welcome vote of confidence. His focus is now on soaking up information.
"We've been building our chemistry and relationship with each other," Kawamura said of the Bulls training camp. "I'm still learning what I need to do to impact winning."
If it looks like it did in Summer League, he may be in for a longer tenure with the Bulls than he had with the Grizzlies. But that's a future sight.
"I just want to contribute to the team in any way I can," Kawamura said. "I have to be consistent with my performance, no matter if I'm in the NBA or (with) the G League. I just want to focus on contributing."