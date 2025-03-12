Bulls News

Josh Giddey Breaks Silence on New Injury

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey spoke on his recent ankle injury

Logan Struck


Dec 26, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA lately by winning three straight and bolstering their spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament.

The Bulls have been largely led by standout 22-year-old guard Josh Giddey, who is averaging 24.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 8.3 assists over their three-game win streak while shooting 55.3% from the field.

Unfortunately for Chicago, Giddey went down with an injury in their last win against the Indiana Pacers. Giddey left with an ankle injury and did not return.

The Bulls are now preparing for their next matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday but will have to play without Giddey leading the offense. Giddey spoke with the media on Wednesday to confirm that he would not play against the Nets but stayed optimistic about his status going forward.

"I thought when I did it that it was a lot worse," Giddey said. "I've done it a number of times and that was probably the most pain I've ever had from a rolled ankle... I'm very fortunate that it wasn't as bad as I originally thought. Obviously very positive. Happy it turned out that way. It's kind of day-to-day now, but obviously I'm not playing tomorrow. Hoping to get back on the court here relatively soon."

Giddey has cemented himself as Chicago's most valuable player this year and likely would have made a case to be an All-Star if he kept this up all season long. The 6-foot-8 guard has taken his game to another level, and the Bulls cannot afford to have him sidelined for too long.

