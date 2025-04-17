Josh Giddey Gives Injury Update After Season-Ending Loss to Heat
The Chicago Bulls took one to the chin on Wednesday night, suffering a 19-point loss to the Miami Heat to officially end their 2024-25 season.
In Wednesday's loss, star guard Josh Giddey led the Bulls with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists on 9-21 shooting from the field, but a shaky performance in a win-or-go-home game certainly should not define his debut season in Chicago.
After the Bulls traded for Giddey last offseason, many were skeptical if it was the right fit, but the 22-year-old guard has been incredible in Chicago. Since the All-Star break, Giddey averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game with efficient 50.0/45.7/80.9 shooting splits.
Unfortunately for Giddey, he dealt with a serious hand/wrist injury toward the end of the season that limited him. Giddey missed three of the last four regular-season games, and the injury certainly seemed to affect him in Wednesday's loss.
As Giddey enters restricted free agency, there are questions about whether or not he will be back in Chicago, but the young star assured his injury would be a "non-issue" by next season.
Giddey is planning to rest his injury in Australia for a few weeks until he travels to Los Angeles, where he will be training for most of the summer. Of course, the Bulls should do everything they can to retain Giddey, especially after he put the team on his back for the latter portion of the season.
A healthy and confident Giddey turned out to be one of the most dangerous players in the NBA this season, so getting him back to 100% and in a Bulls uniform next season would be huge.