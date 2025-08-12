Josh Giddey Reportedly Declined Major Contract With Chicago Bulls
For months, Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls have been stuck in a staring contest. It's been noted numerous times that Giddey has wanted a contract in the range of $30 million a year, but the Bulls have yet to give it.
So what did the Chicago Bulls originally offer Josh Giddey? According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, they're still a bit far off from each other.
"League sources say that the Bulls made an offer of $80 million over four years to restricted free agent Josh Giddey when the offseason commenced on June 30," Fischer said. Giddey, of course, is seeking an annual salary in the $30 million range. Chicago has been anchored in the $20 million range in annual value ever since its original offer."
If that seems like a high asking price from Giddey, it probably is, but he's looking to get a contract similar to Jalen Suggs and Immanuel Quickley. He believes he's the same caliber player or better than those two, looking to cash in on his strong play to close the season. Quite honestly, Giddey was a legitimate star after the All-Star break.
Quickley, there really isn't an excuse for. The Toronto Raptors have overpaid a lot of people recently for a team that projects to be a Play-In team, at best. But agents want to use that contract as the benchmark, while teams don't want one bad contract to set the benchmark.
Other Teams Interested in Josh Giddey
However, if for some reason the Bulls and Giddey can't figure something out, Fischer also reported that he's starting to generate some external interest from other teams, including a few in the Eastern Conference.
"Sources say Giddey has managed to attract some external interest from rival teams since free agency began, with multiple Eastern Conference teams contacting Giddey's representation to register sign-and-trade interest," Fischer said.
"Yet it's likewise true that more than one rival front office has indicated a reluctance to try to engage the Bulls in sign-and-trade discussions, sources say, with Chicago having messaged for some time that it is not eager to discuss such scenarios," Fischer added.
The Golden State Warriors reportedly had some interest in a dual sign-and-trade, swapping Giddey and Jonathan Kuminga, but that has reportedly been debunked. It's already difficult to pull off a sign-and-trade with one restricted free agent; it's nearly impossible to pull off with one going to each team.