Josh Giddey's Status for Bulls-Cavaliers NBA Preseason Game
The Chicago Bulls are beginning their NBA preseason on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. This is a new-look Bulls team after the departures of DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso.
The Caruso trade brought back Josh Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Giddey was the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. In 210 NBA games the 6-foot-8 guard has averaged 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists.
Not much of a three-point shooting threat (31.0 percent for his career), Giddey was no longer a great fit in Oklahoma City. Now in Chicago where he projects to play much more on the ball, Giddey could be a solid addition for the Bulls.
It was reported on Monday by Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic that Giddey is expected to play in Chicago’s preseason opener against Cleveland.
Via Mayberry: “Donovan said Josh Giddey hasn’t had any setbacks and is expected to play tomorrow at Cleveland assuming that holds.”
This will be Giddey’s first appearance with the Bulls, albeit in a preseason contest. Still just 21 years old, Giddey has three seasons of NBA experience.
In 80 games for Oklahoma City last season, Giddey averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. These were career-low numbers for Giddey that he should have an opportunity to improve this season.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade