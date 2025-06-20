Josh Giddey Sends Post During Pacers-Thunder NBA Finals Game 6
After the Oklahoma City Thunder won Games 4 and 5 of the NBA Finals to take a commanding 3-2 series lead, the Indiana Pacers bounced back in Game 6, picking up a dominant 108-91 win. The Pacers led by as many as 31 points during Thursday's Game 6, and it was an incredible team effort that got them over the hump.
In their dominant win, the Pacers did not have anybody score over 20 points, but had six players in double-digit scoring. Of course, their night was highlighted by a wild Pascal Siakam poster dunk over Jalen Williams from a beautiful look-away spin pass by Tyrese Haliburton.
Most of the NBA world is rooting for the Pacers to pull off the upset over the powerhouse Thunder, but not everyone. Chicago Bulls star Josh Giddey, who was traded from the Thunder last offseason for Alex Caruso, continues to subtly show his support on social media.
On Thursday night, Giddey posted an Instagram story that showed he was watching Game 6 of the Finals.
Of course, Giddey likely wishes he were still a part of this Thunder team, which is just one win away from winning a championship, but his incredible season in Chicago is about to earn him a massive payday.
In his debut season with the Bulls, Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game with 46.5/37.8/78.1 shooting splits. Now, as he enters restricted free agency, Giddey is expected to receive a massive pay raise, but will likely stay in Chicago. However, for many, a huge payday does not make up for not competing for a championship.