Kyrie Irving Responds to LeBron James, Michael Jordan Debate
For years, the most popular conversation around the NBA has been the debate over who is the greatest player of all time, with many fans arguing for either Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James or Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.
Of course, the argument could go either way, but the NBA "GOAT" debate will likely stick around forever, especially as future players cement themselves in the conversation. However, not everyone feels like there should be a debate about who the greatest player of all time is.
While streaming on Twitch, Dallas Mavericks guard and nine-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving responded to the debate, but claims there should not be an argument at all.
"Y'all are arguing over who's the GOAT," Irving said. "I don't f*****g care. I don't care who the GOAT is. I don't care because basketball is bigger than the GOAT. And even the 'GOATs' of basketball will tell you that. Basketball is bigger than the GOATs."
Irving and James were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers for three seasons, helping take the franchise to a championship in 2016 together. Still, witnessing first-hand James lead the team to a 3-1 series comeback against the Golden State Warriors, Irving does not want to chime in on the GOAT conversation and diminished the debate altogether.
Of course, regardless of what Irving believes, the GOAT debate and arguments about "this player is better than that player" fuel conversations around the NBA and help expand the game, even if basketball is "bigger than the GOAT."