Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Makes Stance Clear on Michael Jordan, LeBron James
The 1990s Chicago Bulls are undoubtedly the most famous basketball dynasty in NBA history, led by the disputed Greatest of All Time, Michael Jordan. The six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP's impact on the game of basketball is virtually unmatched, while his on-court talent was one of the most dominant the league has ever seen.
However, Jordan has some growing competition in the GOAT debate, with LeBron James winning over much of the newer generation. In James' case, he is a four-time champion and four-time MVP, and while his accolades might not match up, his longevity is something the NBA has never seen before.
Magic Johnson weighs in
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has first-hand experience against the former Bulls superstar. The two legends faced off 18 times in their career, with Jordan holding an 11-7 record against Johnson.
Jordan typically gets more praise from the players of his era, and the Lakers legend is no different. When asked about the popular GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Johnson shared where he stands in a recent appearance on "Earn Your Leisure."
"The best that's ever done it," Johnson said about Jordan. "Don't get it twisted. I love LeBron, but no... I love my boy, I love him. But when Michael Jordan took off with that tongue out.
"Hold up, listen, 'cause a lot of you wasn't born then. 1991 against my Lakers. "Right hand, we thought we had him. He looked as we went down, he switched it to the left hand, tongue went left. Spun it against the glass and good. There's nobody alive that's been able to do just that. That boy is too bad, I'm telling you right now."
Of course, a former superstar like Johnson will typically lean toward Jordan based on what he experienced first-hand, including their matchups against each other and even being teammates on the famous 1992 Olympic Dream Team.
Johnson did still have some praise for James, but simply said that he does not match up against Jordan.
"But LeBron is a bad boy, too," Johnson continued. "He's a bad boy, but he's not Michael."
Jordan's impact in Chicago
Jordan's impact on the Bulls franchise and the city of Chicago cannot be understated, as he is arguably the most important player in NBA history. Magic Johnson and Larry Bird saved the league, but Jordan put it on a global pedestal.
Bringing six championships within eight years to Chicago was simply unbelievable, and that type of impact may never be felt in the NBA again. Of course, James has had an incredible career, but in terms of impact, Jordan is unmatched.