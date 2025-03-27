Lakers Make Roster Move Before Bulls Game
The Los Angeles Lakers are set for a road contest against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night, as the Lakers will look to avoid a Bulls regular season series sweep that hasn't happened since the 2021-22 season. Especially with the Western Conference standings being as they are, a Lakers loss would be detrimental to their playoff seeding with limited games left.
While it doesn't matter much for the Bulls, teams preparing for the playoffs will be looking to iron out any last pieces to their roster to make sure they have the pieces they want for the postseason. For the Lakers, they acted on that today with converting one of their two-way talents.
ESPN's Shams Charania announced that the Lakers will be converting two-way guard Jordan Goodwin to a standard NBA contract, making him eligible for the playoffs. In the 19 games he's appeared in for LA, Goodwin has averaged 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and has shot 41.3% from beyond the arc.
Goodwin has also made a handful of starts for the Lakers, but that likely won't be the case in the playoffs unless any injuries arise. Regardless, he's earned his spot on this Lakers team that will be looking to make it out the West with their star duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James.
Move aside, the Lakers will need to take it one game at a time, as tip-off in Chicago is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.
