Latest Coby White Update Paints Promising Picture for Bulls-Pistons Game
Coach Billy Donovan had previously been hopeful that star guard Coby White would be able to return from his strained calf in the Chicago Bulls’ preseason finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, but the 25-year-old was held out as the team looks ahead to the regular season.
The latest updates from Donovan and White on Saturday were encouraging, as Donovan indicated that White is tracking to play in the regular season opener against the Detroit Pistons this coming Wednesday.
“I think he's in a really good place,” Donovan said. “He went through most of the contact today.
They took him off the floor. They're going to obviously manage his loads and build him up, but I thought he looked really, really good. Looked good, good physically. A lot of it was controlled scrimmaging, so it wasn't like we were continually going up and down.
“We did have a couple segments where we went up and down for a couple minutes, and he looked fine and medical pulled him. But as of right now, I think it's trending towards him playing in the first game, unless we get some kind of report that he's feeling tight or he's got some kind of stiffness or soreness there. I anticipate him playing.”
White made it clear that he felt good, but there was still some work to be done to get into game shape by Wednesday.
“We’ll see,” White said when asked about his status for Wednesday. “It’s in the works.”
Planning Ahead
Donovan told reporters the plan is for White to rest during the Bulls’ day off on Sunday before going through some more contact during practice on Monday and Tuesday, with the expectation that he will be ready for Wednesday’s opener barring any unforeseen setbacks. Donovan also suggested that there would be a clearer picture regarding White’s status on Monday.
“As long as he doesn't have a setback, yes, Monday he'll go through the same thing again,” Donovan said. “It'll probably be a little bit, there was a combination of like talking, teaching and playing at the same time. I'd say Monday would be more getting up and down, where he'd have a stronger stance on that. Provided everything's okay.”
Wednesday’s tip-off against the Pistons is set for 7 p.m. local time at the United Center, and the game will air regionally on the Chicago Sports Network. The Pistons are 2.5-point favorites.