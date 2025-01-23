Latest Trade Report on Chicago Bulls Star Zach LaVine
While Jimmy Butler continues to flood headlines and stories as the top NBA trade target of the season, there are still plenty of other players across the league that could land on new teams ahead of the February 6th trade deadline.
One of the teams that has remained in constant rumors over trading their key veterans is the Chicago Bulls, as Zach LaVine and Nikola Vuceivc have had their names thrown around with several teams since the start of the year. With San Antonio receiving the Bulls 2025 first if it falls outside of the Top 10, Chicago has a willingness to let the former All-Stars find new homes.
Regarding LaVine specifically, ESPN Senior Insider Shams Charania provided some insight as to what other front offices see with the former UCLA star.
"Rival executives have applauded a rejuvenated season from LaVine, who, in his 11th season, is shooting a career high overall (51.4%) and on 3s (45%) while averaging 24 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists," Charania wrote. "LaVine has impressed the Bulls with his professionalism and leadership, a year after both sides scanned the market for trade opportunities."
While many teams would like to acquire the efficient-scoring LaVine, it will require that team that does to put up the necessary contracts to account for his $43 million salary. Given Chicago's trajectory, it can also be expected draft compensation will be asked for as well. It remains to be seen if the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, or Denver Nuggets make a move for him.
