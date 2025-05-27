LeBron James' Ex-Teammate Makes Bold Michael Jordan Statement
For the last 22 years, LeBron James has been one of the most dominant players in the NBA. Since entering the league, James had more pressure to succeed than any player, and yet he still became one of the greatest to ever do it.
With James' success has come the ultimate argument in basketball: Who is the Greatest of All Time?
The argument between Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and LeBron James will likely go on for a long time. With nine MVPs, ten NBA championships, ten Finals MVPs, and 35 All-Star appearances between the two legendary players, it is hard not to respect the greatness on both sides.
Hall of Fame guard Ray Allen, who won a championship with LeBron James on the Miami Heat, shared his bold take about his former teammate and Michael Jordan. Allen was asked if James could do anything at this point to rank him ahead of Jordan.
"No," Allen answered. "He's certainly just off the cuff, certainly a top-five of all time. But playing against him and MJ, for me, it's MJ all day long. Only because of how I played against him, and MJ just had everything. From mid-range, to three-point, to post-up game. He could score and dominate in each position. LeBron is dominant. LeBron can do so many things on the floor."
Allen was also asked if he thinks James is a better all-around player than Jordan.
"That's hard to say because LeBron is probably one of the best passers," Allen said. "MJ, that's probably the weakest part of his game because he didn't pass a lot. But at the same time, MJ didn't have any other weaknesses in his game. And defensively, he was a two-way player. Defensively, he was incredible and just as dominant."
The argument between James and Jordan will last a long time, although it is challenging to discredit a player who played against one and alongside the other.