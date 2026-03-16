Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls (7:00 CT) – Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

The Chicago Bulls may not want to admit it, but there is a lot on the line tonight at the United Center.

Only 3.5 games stand between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Bulls in the current tank race. In other words, if Chicago wants to bolster its lottery odds, a loss tonight would go a long way. The two even play each other one more time over these last 15 games, meaning the Bulls could trim that deficit down further.

Nevertheless, it's hard to imagine that Billy Donovan is thinking about ping pong balls. He has continued to preach a winning mindset, so much so that the Bulls have now run the risk of diminishing their lottery odds as the Milwaukee Bucks struggle. The team is also in line to play most of its regulars, with both Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis a full go. Each has played some of their best basketball of the season recently. The lead guard has three triple-doubles in his last four games. Meanwhile, Buzelis has dropped 20+ points in six of his last eight contests.

With that in mind, it sure feels like most signs point toward a victory for the Bulls tonight. But that's also what we thought against the Sacramento Kings!

How to Watch

Who: Memphis Grizzlies (23-43) at Chicago Bulls (27-40)

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Tre Jones

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Leonard Miller

5. Guerschon Yabusele

Memphis Grizzlies

1. Cam Spencer

2. Jaylen Wells

3. Cedric Coward

4. Taylor Hendricks

5. Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Injury Report

Feb 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) shoots against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Despite coming into the day as questionable Collin Sexton will now miss his fourth straight game due to a leg injury. Isaac Okoro has also been ruled out and has yet to suit up since being a surprise scratch before Chicago's win over the Golden State Warriors. Their best defender, there is no question Okoro's absence could present a hurdle against talented rookie Cedric Coward and the streaky Jaylen Wells.

Nick Richards – PROBABLE (back)

Lachlan Olbrich – PROBABLE (calf)

Collin Sexton – OUT (leg)

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)

Isaac Okoro – OUT (knee)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (wrist)

Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)

Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr. – QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

GG Jackson – DOUBTFUL (foot)

Ty Jerome – DOUBTFUL (shoulder)

Santi Aldama – OUT (injury management)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – OUT (finger)

Brandon Clarke – OUT (calf)

Zach Edey – OUT (ankle)

Ja Morant – OUT (elbow)

Scotty Pippen Jr. – OUT (toe)



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