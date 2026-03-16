Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls (7:00 CT) – Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch
In this story:
The Chicago Bulls may not want to admit it, but there is a lot on the line tonight at the United Center.
Only 3.5 games stand between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Bulls in the current tank race. In other words, if Chicago wants to bolster its lottery odds, a loss tonight would go a long way. The two even play each other one more time over these last 15 games, meaning the Bulls could trim that deficit down further.
Nevertheless, it's hard to imagine that Billy Donovan is thinking about ping pong balls. He has continued to preach a winning mindset, so much so that the Bulls have now run the risk of diminishing their lottery odds as the Milwaukee Bucks struggle. The team is also in line to play most of its regulars, with both Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis a full go. Each has played some of their best basketball of the season recently. The lead guard has three triple-doubles in his last four games. Meanwhile, Buzelis has dropped 20+ points in six of his last eight contests.
With that in mind, it sure feels like most signs point toward a victory for the Bulls tonight. But that's also what we thought against the Sacramento Kings!
How to Watch
Who: Memphis Grizzlies (23-43) at Chicago Bulls (27-40)
Where: United Center
When: 7:00 PM CT
Watch: Chicago Sports Network
Projected Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
1. Josh Giddey
2. Tre Jones
3. Matas Buzelis
4. Leonard Miller
5. Guerschon Yabusele
Memphis Grizzlies
1. Cam Spencer
2. Jaylen Wells
3. Cedric Coward
4. Taylor Hendricks
5. Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Injury Report
Despite coming into the day as questionable Collin Sexton will now miss his fourth straight game due to a leg injury. Isaac Okoro has also been ruled out and has yet to suit up since being a surprise scratch before Chicago's win over the Golden State Warriors. Their best defender, there is no question Okoro's absence could present a hurdle against talented rookie Cedric Coward and the streaky Jaylen Wells.
Chicago Bulls
Nick Richards – PROBABLE (back)
Lachlan Olbrich – PROBABLE (calf)
Collin Sexton – OUT (leg)
Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)
Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)
Isaac Okoro – OUT (knee)
Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (wrist)
Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)
Memphis Grizzlies
Walter Clayton Jr. – QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
GG Jackson – DOUBTFUL (foot)
Ty Jerome – DOUBTFUL (shoulder)
Santi Aldama – OUT (injury management)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – OUT (finger)
Brandon Clarke – OUT (calf)
Zach Edey – OUT (ankle)
Ja Morant – OUT (elbow)
Scotty Pippen Jr. – OUT (toe)
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Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.Follow Schuster_Elias