Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interested in Bulls Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers have not been shy this offseason to address some of their biggest needs, but many believe they are still a piece or two away from competing for a championship next year. Of course, building around a star duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James sounds easy, but they need to fill in the gaps around them.
One of the biggest concerns with the Lakers' current roster is their guard depth, but they are expected to explore solutions soon. ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin reports that the Lakers are heading to the Las Vegas Summer League with trade negotiations in mind, and three targets have emerged.
"According to sources with an understanding of their offseason plans speaking on the condition of anonymity, the team is hoping to reignite trade talks as the entire league embarks upon Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League," Irwin wrote.
"Sources say Matisse Thybulle, Marcus Smart (though most teams are watching to see if he's going to be bought out), Ayo Dosunmu and others are names the Lakers have had preliminary conversations with teams about availability and price, though no offers have been made."
It is no secret that the Chicago Bulls likely have Ayo Dosunmu on the trade block this offseason, and the Lakers could certainly be an intriguing trade partner.
The 25-year-old guard averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game with 49.2/32.8/78.5 shooting splits this past season. Dosunmu is heading into the final season of his three-year, $21 million deal, giving LA a team-friendly expiring contract.