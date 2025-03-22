Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are on their fifth stop of the road trip, with their latest opponents being the Los Angeles Lakers.
Saturday's game will be the first meeting of the season between these two teams. In the last two seasons, the Bulls split the season series with the Lakers, but this new look Lakers with Luka Doncic could pose new challenges.
The Bulls are coming into the game with seven players listed on the injury report: Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Jahmir Young.
Lonzo Ball is OUT with a left wrist sprain.
Ayo Dosunmu is out due to left shoulder surgery, Kevin Huerter is probable with a right thumb sprain, Tre Jones is questionable with a left midfoot sprain, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller, and Jahmir Young are both out due to their two-way contracts.
The Lakers have eight players listed on their injury report: Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Dorian Finney-Smith, Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Gabe Vincent.
Luka Doncic is listed as PROBABLE while dealing with a right ankle sprain.
LeBron James is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a left groin strain.
Dorian Finney-Smith is probable with left ankle injury management, Rui Hachimura is questionable with left patellar tendinopathy, Maxi Kleber is out with right foot surgery recovery, Austin Reaves is probable with a right ankle sprain, Jarred Vanderbilt is probable with a right groin strain, and Gabe Vincent is questionable with left knee injury management.
Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent have been upgraded to probable since in the original injury report.
The Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 10:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.