Matas Buzelis Sends Message to Lonzo Ball After Bulls-Cavaliers Trade
The Chicago Bulls made an unexpected trade to shake the roster up, but moving off a fan favorite was not exactly what people wanted. The Bulls traded away Lonzo Ball, who just recently returned from a two-year injury absence, to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro.
Ball is expected to be a big contributor in Cleveland after they lost Ty Jerome in free agency; however, his injury history is undoubtedly a concern. Despite being in Chicago for four years, Ball played just 70 games for the Bulls. Still, he left a lasting impact on the franchise.
After the trade became official on Sunday, the Bulls shared a post to show their appreciation for Ball and wish him a farewell.
Via Chicago Bulls: "One of the best comeback stories in sports.
Thank you and best of luck, @zo 🫡"
20-year-old standout forward Matas Buzelis commented on the Bulls' Instagram post for Ball, sending him a short message.
"My brother @zo," Buzelis commented.
The Bulls selected Buzelis 11th overall in last year's draft, and the G League Ignite product had an impressive rookie campaign. Through 31 starts, Buzelis averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game, showcasing why he is a huge part of Chicago's future.
"@matasbuzelis 4L (for life)," Ball replied to Buzelis' comment.
Ball had a much shorter tenure in Chicago than many would have hoped, and some are also upset about the Bulls' underwhelming return in his trade to Cleveland, but Buzelis and much of the Bulls community are showing plenty of love for the new Cavalier.