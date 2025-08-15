Michael Jordan Helps Yuki Kawamura in Unexpected Way
The Chicago Bulls have not made as many moves as fans were hoping for this offseason, with no significant free agency signings and just one Lonzo Ball-for-Isaac Okoro trade swap with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
However, they did make one under-the-radar addition that got fans excited, despite his minimal impact on the court. After showing out in the NBA Summer League with a group of young Bulls, Yuki Kawamura earned a two-way contract with the franchise.
Kawamura, a 5-foot-7 point guard, is one of the flashiest passers in the NBA, and does not let his small frame impact him on the offensive side of the ball. While Kawamura is a very limited defender, his deep range and elite vision make him a surprisingly intriguing offensive talent.
Now, the Japanese-native earns his second consecutive two-way contract after spending the 2024-25 season with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he became an instant fan-favorite due to his incredible interactions with star point guard Ja Morant.
Kawamura learning from... Michael Jordan?
Kawamura opened up about how much he learned from Morant and his Grizzlies teammates, and it has not taken him long to take some more influence from a Bulls legend. Kawamura revealed that he is still trying to learn English, and one of the ways he has been learning is from Michael Jordan documentaries, per ClutchPoints' Chris Dodson.
“To be honest, I don't watch too many TV shows,” Kawamura said. “I'm still learning English through my teammates and my teacher, so I don't watch much television. I do like MJ (Michael Jordan) documentaries, though. Something like that (helps in learning English and passing the time).”
Kawamura's impact in the NBA
Bulls' G League and Summer League head coach, Billy Donovan III, also talked about how Kawamura impacts the game on and off the court.
“I want to strangle him sometimes,” Donovan III joked, “but that's just who he is. It 100% affects the team (positively). (Kawamura's style) also allows us to play faster. Everyone knows if they run ahead of the ball, Yuki is going to pass it to me. (Kawamura) really help our pace. When guys know they are going to get the ball, they are going to run that much harder.”
Many fans are surprised when they watch Kawamura play, because the 24-year-old guard is extremely undersized but still finds ways to make his impact felt.
“(Kawamura contributing at an NBA level) comes down to (recognizing) different coverages and how teams are playing him,” Donovan III continued. “From there, it's about when to pick and choose his spots versus looking to facilitate for others, which he did a really good job of (during NBA Summer League action).”