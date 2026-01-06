Yuki Kawamura is Back! Chicago Bulls Re-Sign Guard, Waive Another Two-Way Player

The Chicago Bulls have re-signed fan-favorite guard Yuki Kawamura to a two-way contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

The move comes a little less than three months after the organization waived Kawamura due to a medical condition. A Japanese native who made his NBA debut in 2024-25 with the Memphis Grizzlies, Kawamura first joined the Bulls for the 2025 Summer League. He put together a strong showcase in Las Vegas, earning himself one of the team's three two-way deals.

Kawamura also appeared in two of Chicago's preseason games before suffering his injury. In those two outings, he recorded a combined 6 points, 8 assists, and 8 rebounds.

Bulls PR shared that they have waived forward Trentyn Flowers to make room for Kawamura. Flowers took Kawamura's spot in October shortly after being waived by the Los Angeles Clippers. Oddly enough, Flowers has also recently received interest from NCAA programs. Choosing to forgo the college route and playing internationally before going undrafted in 2024, universities have allegedly been trying to find a loophole to add players like Flowers.

Yuki Kawamura Returns to Chicago Bulls

Oct 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Yuki Kawamura (8) drives to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor (24) and forward Luke Travers (33) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Exactly how healthy Yuki Kawamura is remains to be seen, but it feels safe to assume the Chicago Bulls would not have made this move without Kawamura being ready to make a return. For what it's worth, the Windy City Bulls play their next three games in Hoffman Estates. Their next game is set for Thursday night against the Delaware Blue Coats.

Of course, being on a two-way contract means that Kawamura can split his time between both the active NBA roster and the G League affiliate. There is a much higher chance of him seeing action with the Windy City crew, however, as the Bulls have a rather deep rotation set at the guard position.

At the same time, we shouldn't ignore the fact that the trade deadline looms. If the Bulls do go the route of selling off pieces and prioritizing draft position, there is a chance that more two-way players could see some action. Kawamura also happens to fit extremely well with how Billy Donovan likes to play. While his five-foot-eight frame will continue to make things an uphill battle, he is a pass-first guard with plenty of speed and spot-up shooting ability.

Kawamura has played in a chunk of NBA games. While with the Memphis Grizzlies last season, he made 22 appearances. Kawamura scored in double digits twice, which included 12 points and 5 assists against the Mavericks in the Grizzlies' last game of the season. Kawamura played a career-high 28 minutes in that performance.

