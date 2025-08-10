Multiple Eastern Conference Teams Interested in Josh Giddey: Report
The NBA's restricted free agency market has been harsh this offseason, and it does not seem to be getting any better as we approach mid-August. With training camp less than two months away, teams would certainly prefer to get their roster sorted out, but a few players are not budging.
The Chicago Bulls have been stuck in this situation with restricted free agent Josh Giddey, who is asking for more money on his next contract than the franchise is willing to give him.
Where do the Bulls and Giddey stand?
Giddey, 22, is coming off his debut season with the Bulls, where he exploded into a perennial star after the All-Star break. In 19 appearances after the break, Giddey averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while efficiently shooting 50.0% from the field, 45.7% from three-point range, and 80.9% from the charity stripe.
The Bulls have reportedly offered Giddey a four-year deal worth $80 million to keep him in Chicago, but are not budging despite the young guard wanting more," NBA insider Jake Fischer wrote on The Stein Line. "Giddey, of course, is seeking an annual salary in the $30 million range. Chicago has been anchored in the $20 million range in annual value ever since its original offer."
The Bulls and Giddey are still far apart on contract negotiations, which has caused recent talk about a potential sign-and-trade. The expectation throughout the offseason has been that the Bulls and Giddey will eventually come to an agreement to keep him in Chicago, but things could be changing.
Giddey drawing interest from other teams
Fischer recently reported that Giddey has drawn interest from the Golden State Warriors in a potential sign-and-trade. The Warriors have their own restricted free agency dilemma with Jonathan Kuminga, making a potential deal tricky, but there are reportedly some other teams interested in the 22-year-old playmaker.
"Sources say Giddey has managed to attract some external interest from rival teams since free agency began, with multiple Eastern Conference teams contacting Giddey's representation to register sign-and-trade interest," Fischer wrote.
"Yet it's likewise true that more than one rival front office has indicated a reluctance to try to engage the Bulls in sign-and-trade discussions, sources say, with Chicago having messaged for some time that it is not eager to discuss such scenarios."
Fischer details how the Bulls are typically a hard team to trade with, but if enough teams are interested in Giddey and the two sides still cannot agree on a new contract, a sign-and-trade scenario could be more likely.