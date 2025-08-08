Western Conference Contender Interested in Josh Giddey: Report
The Chicago Bulls have been in an awkward position this offseason, as they have caught the dreadful "restricted free agent who wants too much money" bug with Josh Giddey.
Last offseason, the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Giddey to the Bulls in exchange for Alex Caruso, as the very different players have strengths that help their respective new teams. However, the Bulls might not value Giddey as much as him and his representation might have thought.
NBA insider Marc Stein previously reported that Giddey, along with other restricted free agents Jonathan Kuminga and Cam Thomas, is seeking an average annual salary of around $30 million on his next contract, but the Bulls are not willing to give him much more than $20 million.
The expectation has been that Giddey and the Bulls will ultimately meet in the middle and agree to a deal that keeps the 22-year-old guard in Chicago, but there are other possibilities. While it has not been talked about much, there is a path where Giddey lands on a new team in a sign-and-trade.
Warriors are interested in Josh Giddey
Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer recently reported that Giddey is drawing interest from other teams, including one huge surprise: The Golden State Warriors.
"I can report that there have been multiple teams who have reached out to Josh Giddey's representation about having interest in Josh Giddey," Fischer said. "Golden State is one of them. Golden State would be interested in, depending on how the machinations could go, some type of Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade, to my understanding."
Does a Josh Giddey-for-Jonathan Kuminga trade make sense?
Of course, a Giddey-for-Kuminga sign-and-trade swap is insane on the surface, but would there be reasoning behind it? The Bulls are one of the few teams that have shown interest in Kuminga, but acquiring him without bringing back Giddey sort of defeats the purpose.
Kuminga, 22, would thrive with a playmaker like Giddey leading the offense, allowing him to be an offensive-minded scorer on the wing. In previous reports about the Bulls' interest in Kuminga, the idea is to pair the two restricted free agents, not swap them.
On the Warriors' side, the idea of acquiring Giddey seems odd. Sure, the Warriors could use a young player of Giddey's caliber to help the post-Curry transition, but he does not fit their current roster. Not to mention, if the Bulls are hesitant to pay Giddey and the Warriors do not want to pay Kuminga, why would they be comfortable digging into their pockets for the alternate?
The Warriors are a top championship contender in the Western Conference, so putting a core together or Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Josh Giddey would be intriguing, but the fit is certainly questionable. Regardless, this move seems highly unlikely, but the Warriors' reported interest in Giddey is something to keep an eye on if matters escalate.