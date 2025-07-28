NBA Executives Predict Josh Giddey's Next Contract
The Chicago Bulls have been in an odd dilemma with 22-year-old guard Josh Giddey, who still sits on the restricted free agency market as we approach August. The Bulls and Giddey are reportedly not close on a deal, as the young guard asks for more money than the franchise wants to give him, a tale as old as time in the NBA.
Giddey showed glimpses of being able to be the franchise's next star toward the end of the 2024-25 season, but overall, had a timid debut year in Chicago. Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, and is now looking to break the bank in Chicago.
The Athletic's Jed Katz and Joel Lorenzi polled 16 NBA executives, excluding anyone in the Bulls' front office, about Giddey's contract situation. Most of them predict that Giddey will earn between $20 and $25 million per year in his next contract.
"Fourteen of the 16 participants proposed an average annual salary between $20 million and $25 million. (His mean average yearly value in the poll came to $22.3 million a year.) One executive pinned him as an $18 million player. Another, a front-office staffer who admitted he would be far lower than the consensus because he wasn’t a fan of Giddey’s game, suggested $50 million over four years, $12.5 million a year — less than the midlevel exception," The Athletic wrote.
There was also plenty of talk from the executives about whether or not Giddey deserved a four-year contract, and if the Bulls would want to commit to him long-term.
"The majority of those polled agreed that Giddey was worth a commitment. Seven of the 16 participants proposed four-year deals for him: one for $50 million, one for $80 million, one for $88 million and four for $100 million," The Athletic continued. "Three more respondents suggested five-year contracts: one for $112.5 million, one for $115 million and the largest one (both in money and average annual value) for $125 million."
"One executive proposed a three-year contract for Giddey but with a team option, a move that would sustain flexibility for the Bulls. Five other executives suggested a three-year guarantee for Giddey."
The Bulls certainly have some options for how they want to handle their situation this offseason, but it does not matter if Giddey is not willing to bring his price down. Of course, the expectation is that Giddey will eventually agree on a deal to earn around $20 million to $25 million per year and stay with the Bulls.