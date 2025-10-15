NBA Fans React To Josh Giddey's Performance in Bulls-Nuggets
The Chicago Bulls' offseason was defined by a stalemate with guard Josh Giddey, which was eventually resolved with a $100 million extension signed in early September that locked the Australian star up for the next four seasons. Giddey's performance against the Denver Nuggets in Tuesday's preseason contest made that extension appear like a good bargain on Chicago's behalf.
Giddey led the Bulls with 25 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field, making 3 of 7 attempts from 3-point range and all eight attempts from the free throw line. In addition to his high-volume scoring effort, Giddey also tallied nine rebounds and seven assists in his 29 minutes of action.
Despite the fact that the Bulls fell short against a fully-staffed Denver Nuggets crew on Tuesday, Giddey's stat-stuffing performance made waves on social media and drew plenty of reactions on X and Instagram.
Giddey's First Half Draws Attention
It didn't take long for Giddey to get going on Tuesday night. The 23-year-old scored 19 points before the break and also tallied six rebounds and three assists.
"Team-high 19 points for Josh Giddey in the first half to go with six rebounds & three assists," @CHSN_Bulls posted on X.
"On offense, Bulls don't look as clean as they did against the Bucks. 10 turnovers in the firsthalf with some disjointed possessions. Some individuals are helping the Bulls stay in the game. Giddey with 19 points. I want Giddey to be looking to score like this every game," @Duncan_White14 posted.
Even when it didn't count, Giddey was still red-hot. He buried a 60-foot jumpshot that was all for naught due to a Bulls' timeout. Still, it was oine of a handful of impressive Giddey moments in the first half.
It wasn't all buckets for Giddey in the first half, either. He got into a chippy back and forth with Nuggets forward Cam Johnson after Giddey fouled Johnson with a little extra emphasis.
"Cam Johnson just told Josh Giddey "It's Preseason LOL," @Trill__Parcells wrote.
"Josh Giddey gives Cam Johnson a hard foul and Cam stares at him and repeats “it’s preseason. It’s preseason," @Will_d_jones wrote.
Another first half highlight saw Giddey find emerging second-year forward Matas Buzelis for a highlight reel fast break alley oop slam in the second quarter.
"Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey execute the perfect two-man fastbreak," @BullsNationCP wrote.
Versatile Performance
Between Giddey's seven attempts from beyond the arc and his eight attempts from the free throw line, Bulls fans were pleased with their star guard's ability to score in various ways.
"Josh Giddey gettn the 3pt volume up. I actually love to see it, let em fly," @Ball_InMyHand wrote.
"Loving Josh Giddey getting to the Free throw line," @vicen12740 posted.
Final Stat Line
Giddey's final stat line of 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists also caught plenty of eyes, although 19 of those points did come in the first half.
"I can't believe how good Josh Giddey is now," @NBABlackburn wrote.
"Josh Giddey tonight: 25 Points, 9 Rebounds , 6 Assists , 7/14 FGM, 29 Minutes," @TheHoopCentrail wrote.
"The Bulls gotta start trading away some pieces so they can add a real piece next to Coby and Giddey," @SleeperHawks wrote.
Giddey's impressive numbers on Tuesday were a welcome return to form for the player who had the seventh most triple-doubles in the NBA last season.
"Back to doing Giddey things," @GandalfCrypto wrote.
It's only the preseason, but Josh Giddey has already shown some early signs of becoming a breakout star this season.