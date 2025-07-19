NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura’s Heartfelt Message to Bulls
The Chicago Bulls picked up an unexpected NBA Summer League star in Yuki Kawamura, and now fans are calling for the franchise to give him a contract.
Kawamura spent his rookie year in the NBA on a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, but has spent his summer with the Bulls. The 5-foot-8 phenom put on a show in the Summer League in Las Vegas, becoming a fan favorite for a second NBA franchise.
Through five Summer League appearances, Kawamura averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 41.7% from three-point range, putting on a show every time he touched the floor with some insane highlight passes.
Via NBA: "Yuki Kawamura is a passing WIZARD 🪄"
After his Summer League tenure with the Bulls ended on Friday with a win over the Utah Jazz, Kawamura sent a heartfelt message to the organization for giving him an opportunity.
"Dubs. I love to play with my teammates. With my Chicago Bulls," Kawamura said. "Such a great moment, man. I'm gonna miss Chicago. See you soon."
Many fans took to social media to react to Kawamura's message to the Bulls after impressing in the Summer League.
"YALL BETTER SIGN HIM!!! Man’s got heart + talent & he’s trying to make Chicago his new Home!! #BeSmart," one fan commented.
"WDYM MISS CHICAGO???? DONT TELL ME YOURE LEAVING," another fan said.
"Why not sign him?" a fan questioned. "He brings a lot of quality, character and can simply play."