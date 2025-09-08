NBA Mock Trade: Chicago Bulls Send Ayo Dosunmu to Title Contender
The Chicago Bulls have been involved in plenty of rumors throughout the 2025 NBA offseason, headlined by their situation with restricted free agent Josh Giddey, which has yet to be resolved.
Outside of their Giddey dilemma, the Bulls traded Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro in an attempt to clear up their guard room, but they still have a handful of talents in their backcourt. There was speculation about whether another move would come before the start of the 2025-26 season, but the Bulls seem content with their current roster, assuming that Giddey ultimately re-signs.
One trade the Bulls could still make
Early in the offseason, the Bulls were reportedly shopping Ayo Dosunmu, and even had discussions with a Western Conference playoff team about him. However, as Bulls insider K.C. Johnson reported in late July, the two teams could not find common ground, and the expectation became that Dosunmu would simply be returning to Chicago.
While the Bulls may not be actively shopping Dosunmu at this point in the offseason, they could still potentially part with him if the right deal came their way.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale came up with a trade proposal that sends Dosunmu to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for a tempting return.
Denver Nuggets Receive: Justin Champagnie, Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls Receive: Zeke Nnaji, Peyton Watson, 2026 second-round pick (least favorable of DAL, OKC and PHI, via WSH), 2028 first-round swap (top-10 protection, via DEN)
Washington Wizards Receive: 2032 second-round pick (via DEN)
Over the last two seasons, Dosunmu has averaged 12.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game with 49.7/37.4/79.9 shooting splits. With an uncertain future in Chicago and just one year left on his contract, the Bulls could be looking to get assets in return for Dosunmu while they still can.
In return, the Bulls would get Peyton Watson, Zeke Nnaji, a second-round pick, and a future protected first-rounder.
Watson, 22, is undoubtedly the most intriguing player in this deal as a promising defender, but the Bulls would need to be ready to grant him a contract extension after bringing him in. Still, he has shown plenty of glimpses that would make it seem like he is worth it, but the Nuggets likely do not have the money to give him what he wants, which would lead to a trade.
Nnaji, a 24-year-old big man, has also shown glimpses of being a productive frontcourt presence, but has never turned into what the Nuggets were hoping for. Still, as the Bulls look to get younger, Nnaji would have more room to make mistakes and grow in Chicago than he does in Denver.
Of course, Dosunmu is a valuable player, but if he does not have a future with the Bulls, regardless, then this would be an enticing deal to entertain.