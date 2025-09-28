New Josh Giddey Contract Report Proves Win-Win for Chicago Bulls
After a months-long standoff between the Chicago Bulls and Josh Giddey, the point guard agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract to make him the highest-paid Bull on the roster.
Because of the layout of the deal, it signals a win-win for the Bulls. Giddey got paid, further proving his value as a young playmaker, and the Bulls secured a starting point guard for four years at an affordable rate. Acording to NBA insider Keith Smith, the $25 million annual value made sure of that.
As Giddey heads into next season, he'll be a large piece of Chicago's quest for contention. Further moves are likely, but Giddey was, in a sense, the catalyst for the Bulls' offseason.
Needless to say, Bulls fans approved that they didn't overpay the young guard.
What's Next for Bulls?
Still looking for a foothold in the Eastern Conference playoff race, signing Giddey certainly helped Chicago further along.
In his debut season with the Bulls, Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 70 games, becoming only the second player in franchise history — joining Michael Jordan — to post at least 14/8/7 in a season.
His impact was punctuated by a historic night against the Lakers on March 22, when he became the first player in NBA history to record 15 points, 10 rebounds, 17 assists and eight steals in a game.
Vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas asked fans for patience as the front office works through what he called “the first year of a transition.”
His message wasn’t universally embraced, especially after Chicago finished ninth in the East and was bounced in the first game of the Play-In Tournament for a third straight season.
“We will look at every opportunity to improve this roster,” Karnišovas said. “Finishing 15-5 isn’t a victory lap, but I think there are some positives … and I think we’re on the right path.”
Keeping Giddey was one of those positives, and he also won't become an unrestricted free agent until the 2029-30 season. A four-year commitment makes him the centerpiece of the offense, but Chicago’s work isn’t done. Trade rumors continue to swirl around Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams, hinting that more roster movement could be ahead.
If Giddey’s growth continues and he becomes the needle-mover Chicago hopes for, the Bulls might finally have the draw to lure other stars to the Windy City.
