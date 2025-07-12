New Report on Bulls Potentially Trading Two Key Guards
The Chicago Bulls made some noise on the NBA trade market when they unexpectedly shipped Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro, and the storied franchise might not be done yet.
The Bulls have a very loaded guard room, so trading away Lonzo Ball was not shocking, but it still caught many off guard. Now, the Bulls are expected to make another big change in their backcourt, but they reportedly have a couple of options.
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports that the Bulls are gauging the trade market for both Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu.
"Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have drawn plenty of trade interest around the league, sources said. More teams have inquired about Dosunmu since before the draft than White. While the Chicago Bulls could wind up holding onto both guards and address their futures at the trade deadline, there is still buzz that exists regarding one of these players being dealt this offseason," Siegel wrote.
White, 25, is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 0.9 steals per game, but catapulted his trade stock toward the end of the season. White had a 14-game stretch in March where he averaged 29.1 points per game, earning the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month.
Dosunmu, 25, may not have had a dominant season like White, but he has been very impactful for Chicago in his own right. It would not be shocking if the Bulls moved on from at least one of these young guards, but for Chicago's sake, it would be best to keep at least one.