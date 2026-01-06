Trae Young Trade Domino: Could the Chicago Bulls Move Coby White to Atlanta?

What goes on outside the Chicago Bulls' building in the lead-up to the trade deadline is almost as important as what goes on inside it. Plenty of new doors can open during this time of year, and the Bulls have to be prepared to run straight through them.

Few teams in the NBA are better equipped to take advantage of new opportunities. The Bulls are drowning in valuable expiring contracts, and they are also one of the only teams in the NBA that have complete control over their future draft picks.

Most importantly, however, may be the two 25-year-olds they currently have in their backcourt. Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu were ranked in the Top 9 of The Athletic's 2025-26 trade board for a reason. Both are skilled contributors with continued upside. While the fact that they will need a new contract this offseason could hurt their value for the Bulls, there is no question that each could be the kind of player that convinces an organization to jump the free agency line.

Speaking of which ...

A Potential Trae Young Domino Effect for the Chicago Bulls?

Dec 29, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

We discussed why the Chicago Bulls should keep a close eye on potential Trae Young trade rumors last week. And, right on cue, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported on Monday that the Washington Wizards have emerged as a serious suitor for the All-Star guard. While ESPN's Shams Charania didn't confirm that the Wizards were first in line, he did report that Young and the Hawks are set to work on a trade out of Atlanta.

As far as reports and rumors go, this makes it feel almost certain that Young will be moved in the coming weeks. Could this end up having absolutely zero impact on the Bulls? Absolutely, but I can also see a world where it creates a real opportunity for this front office.

With Jalen Johnson emerging, Dyson Daniels fresh off a MIP season, Nickeil Alexander-Walker recently signing, and Onyeka Okongwu continuing to take on a bigger role, it doesn't feel as though a tank is in the Hawks' future. This is a team that wants to take the next competitive step without Young, and the Bulls may have a player who can help them do precisely that.

Trading Young means a rather glaring hole at the lead guard position – one that could make A LOT of sense for someone like Coby White. He would be able to offer the team similarly efficient spacing, and we all know he would fit right into a team sitting second-highest in PACE.

I also think pairing him with Johnson makes a lot of sense, as the forward has taken over a lot of the facilitating duties. White has plenty of experience playing on and off the ball, and he has long been more of a natural scorer. Lastly, having players like Daniels and Alexander-Walker already there to cover up his defensive deficiencies could make the transition that much easier for everyone.

For what it's worth, this idea isn't coming out of nowhere either. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel noted in a recent intel piece that the Hawks were one of several teams to come up as a potential suitor for White at the G League Winter Showcase. In other words, folks around the league clearly see a fit, specifically if the Hawks move on from Young.

Nevertheless, if I'm the Chicago Bulls, I'm calling up the Hawks even before a deal for Young is struck. Multi-team trades are essentially the norm nowadays, and who is to say this couldn't get done in one larger transaction? Sure, it's possible the Hawks will want to head into the offseason with the newfound flexibility and consider their lead guard options then. But White is going to be one of the top options on the market regardless. Why not get him in the building now and see if he can help your young core make a playoff push? It makes a lot of sense to me!

Heck, Ayo Dosunmu feels like he might be another option for Atlanta to consider. Serving as a thorn in the franchise's side the past few years, they have seen the best of the best from the guard. He's another player who would fit effortlessly into their higher-tempo play, as well as give them someone with a little stronger defensive backbone.

Rumors have recently emerged regarding the Hawks' willingness to move on from former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharier Risacher, by the way. I can't help but think the Bulls would have an interest in the versatile wing. They've shown a desire to take flyers on youngsters in need of a change of scenery. To be sure, I don't expect the Hawks to send him their way strictly for White or Dosunmu, but is there a package that could be formed?

At the very least, even if the Bulls fail to find a way to do business with the Hawks, a Young trade could turn out to be a win for the front office. While it may lead to a better version of the Wizards, it could move White even further up the ladder as the deadline nears. Young may not be perceived as a particularly hot commodity, but a name that big can always hold up the market or start to look that much more attractive as the pressure mounts. The Bulls wouldn't have to worry about that and arguably have the most talented guard available.

Simply put, we must continue to keep a very close eye on what is happening in Atlanta. For a Bulls team that appears destined to enter sell mode, the more suitors there are for their top talent, the better return they may be able to get. Your move, Hawks!