Josh Giddey Makes Big Career Decision

Chicago Bulls star Josh Giddey has made a big career decision amid free agency

Apr 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) signs autographs before the game against the Miami Heat at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls made a huge move in the 2024 offseason, trading Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey. While many questioned the move, and some still do, the young guard shined in his debut season with the Bulls.

This past season, Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game with 46.5/37.8/78.1 shooting splits. However, now Giddey is in restricted free agency, and his future with the Bulls is cloudy.

The 22-year-old is ultimately expected to stay with the Bulls, despite some reported disagreements on his value. Amid contract discussions, however, Giddey has made a significant career decision.

Josh Giddey has signed his first major shoe deal, agreeing to a multi-year contract with Puma.

Via Shoe Retriever: "BREAKING: Josh Giddey is signing a lucrative multi-year deal with Puma, per his representatives. ✍️✍️@joshgiddey

He will headline with and become part of Puma’s global portfolio of athletes as they continue to grow the brand and basketball category globally."

The Puma basketball brand has been growing over the past few years, signing some notable athletes. Giddey joins NBA stars LaMelo Ball, Scoot Henderson, Dennis Schroder, and Tyrese Haliburton, as well as WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Jackie Young. Giddey becomes a great addition to help expand the Puma brand, especially as an international star.

