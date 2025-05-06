New Report on Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Destination
After the Milwaukee Bucks got eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Indiana Pacers, many people quickly started speculating about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future.
There has been plenty of talk about whether or not the two-time NBA MVP will stay in Milwaukee, as the future of the franchise seems to be getting cloudier every year. Since Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to an NBA championship in 2021, they have not made it past the second round of the playoffs, including three consecutive first-round exits.
With Antetokounmpo possibly on the move, what franchise has the guts to trade all of their assets for him?
A recent report from The Ringer's Howard Beck reveals the main cities that Antetokounmpo would likely want a trade to, which includes Chicago.
"Does Giannis ask out? If he does, does he have a list? I poked around a little bit a few days ago and the initial thing I got from one person was just like some rumblings that it’s already just the big cities: One of the LA teams or one of the New York teams or maybe Miami, not a big market, but a glamour market, mid-size market.
"I think they threw Chicago in there. I can’t remember if Houston came up. It should. So first is like where does Giannis want to go and do they honor that? Because again, back to Damian Lillard, you’re not obligated to honor it," Beck said.
Antetokounmpo is consistently a top-three player in the NBA and a generational talent, so any team that has a chance of landing him will likely go all-in to acquire him. Antetokounmpo is good enough to make any team a contender, so if the Chicago Bulls have the opportunity to trade for him, there is no reason not to try.