New Report On Top NBA Draft Prospect Meeting With The Bulls
The NBA Draft Lottery on Monday has the order set for the 2025 Draft in June, with teams across the NBA looking to land the next piece to their roster. While teams like the Dallas Mavericks won't have to put much thought into their selection with the top overall pick, other teams will have to look long and hard to ensure they find the best player for them.
Now, the pre-draft process is underway with the NBA Draft Combine this week in Chicago, as players from across the world get the chance to showcase in front of scouts. One of the most intriguing players in this year's class is South Carolina Gamecocks forward Collin Murray-Boyles, and a new report reveals which team he has already met with.
According to Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson, Murray-Boyles met with the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday morning during the NBA Draft Combine. In addition, Murray-Boyles said he was impressed with the "connectivity" with the front office.
Murray-Boyles, the top sophomore in this year's draft, is regarded as one of the best defensive players in the draft. This past season, he averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and shot 58.6% from the field. An intriguing prospect, his potential fit in Chicago would be interesting given that Murray-Boyles hasn't shown much as a shooter.
However, the draft process is far from over, and the Bulls will likely explore several options with whom they target with their 12th overall selection.
