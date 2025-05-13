Trae Young Bashes Ex-Bulls Guard's Cooper Flagg Trade Take
The Dallas Mavericks shocked the sports world when they won the NBA Draft Lottery, jumping up multiple spots while having a less than 2% chance to get the number 1 pick. In a year where there is a consensus, generational talent available at the top of the draft in Cooper Flagg, the Mavericks struck gold.
Just three months ago, the same Dallas organization traded its franchise cornerstone and generational prospect, Luka Doncic, to the Lakers in one of the most stunning trades in NBA history.
Now, they have been thrown a life raft in another shocking turn of events for the organization. The NBA world blew up on social media, with players, journalists, and fans alike in shock at what had transpired on Monday night during the announcement.
Then, there were questions. Should the Mavericks trade the pick for a win-now superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo?
Former Bulls guard Jay Williams went on ESPN's Get Up and said that the Mavericks should consider trading the top pick, which was met with an almost immediate response by Hawks guard Trae Young.
Via @TheTraeYoung: "The yearly Jay Will terrible draft take...Never gets old"
Jay Williams was scorned on the show for the take, but Young himself has been involved in draft day trades himself. Famously, in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks traded Luka Doncic (3rd overall pick) to the Dallas Mavericks for Trae Young (5th overall pick) and a future first-round pick (which became Cam Reddish).
With the draft on June 25th, the Mavericks have a huge decision to make, but the sense from those around the league is that Dallas will keep the pick and now build for the current and future with Cooper Flagg.
