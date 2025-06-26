New Report Reveals Reason for Lakers-Bulls Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the few teams in the NBA without a first-round pick in Wednesday's draft, and were slated to make just one selection in Thursday's round two at pick 55.
However, a Thursday morning trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls shook things up. The Lakers sent pick 55 and cash to the Bulls in exchange for pick 45, moving up ten spots in the second round of Thursday's NBA Draft.
The Bulls could certainly afford to move down ten spots after selecting high-level prospect Noa Essengue 12th overall on Wednesday night, while the Lakers are still looking to add a reliable rookie to their 2025-26 rotation.
A new report from the Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner reveals who the Lakers are targeting with their improved second-round pick.
"People around the league said the Lakers are trying to put themselves in a position to draft center Ryan Kalkbrenner out of Creighton University," Turner wrote.
After trading Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic, the center position immediately became the Lakers' biggest need. However, they were not able to find their solution before the trade deadline passed, and it ultimately cost them a first-round playoff exit.
Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot-2 stud, will likely not be available at pick 45, but the Lakers can certainly hope they get their guy without giving up too many assets. There are not too many high-level big men left on the board, so Kalkbrenner may not even make it past the first five picks of the second round. Still, it explains why the Lakers sent the Bulls some cash to move up ten spots on Thursday night.