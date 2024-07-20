New York Knicks Announce Signing of Nine-Year NBA Veteran
The New York Knicks have had a busy offseason. Trading for Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges, the Knicks made a big move to bolster their starting lineup. Now filling out their depth, the Knicks have officially announced the free agency signing of nine-year NBA veteran Cameron Payne.
"The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed Cam Payne," the Knicks wrote on Monday. "Payne, 29-years-old (6-3, 183-pounds), averaged 7.4 points, 2.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds over 16.7 minutes in 78 games (10 starts) last season with Milwaukee and Philadelphia. After being traded to Philadelphia on Feb. 8, Payne posted 9.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds over 19.4 minutes in 31 games (eight starts)."
In his nine NBA seasons, Payne has played for the OKC Thunder, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks added the following details on Payne's NBA career, including his performance against New York in last year's playoffs:
"In five games against the Knicks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Payne recorded 5.6 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 12.2 minutes, including 11 points, three assists and two blocks in Game 3. The nine-year vet has played in 405 NBA career games (66 starts) with Oklahoma City, Chicago, Cleveland, Phoenix, Milwaukee and Philadelphia. He holds career averages of 7.9 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 36.9-percent from three-point range."
Payne projects to be a reliable guard off Tom Thibodeau's bench next season.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan