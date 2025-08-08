Patrick Beverley Makes Bold Knicks Prediction After Mikal Bridges Decision
The New York Knicks, despite being one of the biggest markets in the NBA, have been severely underwhelming over the past two decades. The Knicks have not made an NBA Finals appearance since 1999, and finally made their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000 this year.
The Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the conference finals this past postseason, giving the New York fans a reason to be optimistic. However, right after their loss in the playoffs, the franchise parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau. Now, with new head coach Mike Brown and a conference finals appearance under their belt, the Knicks have some high expectations.
New York Knicks' 2025 offseason
The Knicks have made two significant roster additions this offseason, signing free agents Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. The Knicks' biggest problem recently has been their lack of depth, but these additions should undoubtedly help their second unit.
On top of those two additions, the Knicks made a huge decision with star forward Mikal Bridges. With the 28-year-old due for a contract extension, the franchise was forced to dig deep into its pockets. The Knicks and Bridges agreed to a costly four-year, $150 million extension, keeping him in New York long-term.
The Knicks now retain their core group of Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart, while putting some solid pieces around them as they hope to contend for a title next season.
Can the Knicks repeat their success?
Of course, when a franchise makes just one conference finals appearance in over two decades, it is fair to question whether or not they will be able to repeat that success. However, former Chicago Bulls guard and 12-year NBA veteran Patrick Beverley has high hopes for the Knicks after extending Bridges.
"That's the question. Can the Knicks get back to the Eastern Conference Finals and/or get out of the Eastern Conference Finals with the team they have?" Beverley asked. "My answer is yes, they should. I think [Mike Brown] can."
Beverley talked about the importance of the Knicks adding more depth pieces this offseason.
"More bench, more load to take off the guys. More fresh guys can become," Beverley continued. "You don't have to worry about Brunson getting hurt mid-season. Now he gets to rest. We'll get to see more guys play."
The Knicks have certainly set themselves up for success with their current roster, especially with long-term injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton that make the Eastern Conference wide open.