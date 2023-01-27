Patrick Williams has high school jersey retired in Charlotte

​​Getting your jersey retired—regardless of at what level—is always a special moment. That was certainly the case for Patrick Williams, who had his high school jersey retired at West Charlotte High School earlier this week.

Grateful for the people who helped him along the way to the NBA

Grinning from ear to ear in the company of his mom, teachers, coaches, and former teammates, Williams couldn't help but express his appreciation for all the people who helped him along his journey to the NBA.

"We're here celebrating the hard work that people put into me," said Williams, who was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the fourth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. That made him the highest-drafted player to come from Charlotte.

"I always wanted to get to the NBA. That was my goal. That was my dream. But I can say that the people I met along the way helped push that dream along," added Williams.

"I'm not standing here if not for a lot of people in this room," said Williams, gesturing the crowd that gathered for the event.

Coming into his own

Williams snatched the national spotlight during his senior season in high school when he averaged 22.1 points, nine rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.8 blocks. He then attended Florida State before moving on to the NBA, where he has become a vital cog of the Bulls' roster, averaging 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season.