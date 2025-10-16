Shorthanded Chicago Bulls See Multiple Players Return at Shootaround
As the Chicago Bulls prepare to wrap up their preseason schedule against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night, a few players were seen making progress at Wednesday's shootaround at the United Center.
According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network, three key rotation players were spotted getting work in after the team's shootaround. Kevin Huerter, Julian Phillips, and Tre Jones all participated in the extra shooting session, suggesting that they could be making their way back to the lineup soon.
The concerning part came in what K.C. Johnson didn't see: newly acquired defensive specialist Isaac Okoro was absent from the gym once the media entered.
The Okoro Question
Through the preseason, Okoro has been competing for the fifth and final starting spot alongside Huerter, Jones, and Ayo Dosunmu.
His defensive ability seemed to give him the edge in that competition, making his absence from Wednesday's session all the more concerning with just one preseason game remaining.
The absence of Okoro holds a significant weight for a Bulls team that acquired the 24-year-old forward specifically to address their defensive issues.
Chicago finished 28th in the NBA in points allowed per game last season, and Okoro was brought in from Cleveland this summer in exchange for Lonzo Ball with the purpose of bringing physicality and perimeter defense.
"We needed some physicality, and Isaac brings that to the table," head coach Billy Donovan said about the acquisition.
The Return of Depth
The positive news from Johnson's reporting is that three players who have missed time are clearly progressing.
Huerter has been sidelined throughout the preseason with a groin injury but appears to be ramping up his workload. The 26-year-old sharpshooter averaged 13.2 points and shot 37.6 percent from three-point range in 26 games after being acquired by the Bulls last season.
Phillips, a second-year forward who's shown flashes of potential, has been dealing with a knee issue. The extra shooting work points towards the Bulls being hopeful he can contribute in Thursday's preseason finale against Minnesota.
Jones, meanwhile, is another option at point guard in a crowded backcourt. The veteran floor general gives the Bulls a traditional facilitator role that could complement Josh Giddey in some lineups.
With the preseason finale set for Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT at the United Center, the Bulls will be hoping to see both Okoro and the trio of returning players on the court as they make final adjustments for what should be a difficult but refreshing 2025-26 season.
The regular season begins in just six days, and Chicago is going to need all hands on deck to get off to a good start in the weaker Eastern Conference.