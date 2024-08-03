South Sudan Basketball President Calls Out Paris Olympics Referees
South Sudan had a special run at the Paris Olympics, but it came to a close on Saturday with their loss to Serbia. Falling by a final score of 96-85, South Sudan was on the wrong end of a major free throw discrepancy.
Serbia attempted 31 free throws in Saturday's win, while South Sudan attempted just six. While there is always a lot that goes into a discrepancy like this, 31-6 is undoubtedly a significant difference in free throw attempts.
Addressing this after the game, South Sudan Basketball President and former Chicago Bulls star Luol Deng said per Tim Reynolds of AP Sports that this discrepancy was deliberate:
Also calling out the Paris Olympics for their lack of representation among referees, Deng pointed out there are no African officials.
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic shot 12 of Serbia's 31 free throws, which led the team. Jokic finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists in the win. Serbia also got 30 points from NBA guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.
While South Sudan's Olympic run came to an end with this loss, they inspired many around the world this summer.
Led by former NBA players like Wenyen Gabriel and Carlik Jones, South Sudan also got contributions from up and down their roster. Nuni Omot, Marial Shayok, and Bul Kuol each had big moments for South Sudan this summer, along with several other players.
