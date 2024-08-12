Team USA Basketball Legend Makes Controversial Michael Jordan Olympics Statement
Carmelo Anthony may have never won an NBA championship, but he's undisputably one of the greatest Team USA basketball Olympians of all time. He has the highest-scoring game in Team USA history and medaled in four different Olympics. When it comes to knowledge about FIBA and the Olympics, very few players know more than Carmelo.
So, when Carmelo conducted an interview with BasketNews this August, it was only natural that they ask who his all-time starting five Olympic lineup would be. Unfortunately for Chicago Bulls fans, his list shockingly doesn't include Michael Jordan.
"Myself, Durant, LeBron, and then I would have to go to Kobe. Michael Jordan would be that, but for USA, I would put Barkley. That would be my five," Carmelo said.
When it came time for Carmelo to explain why Michael Jordan wasn't on his list, it was because MJ only played in one Olympics. At the same time though, Carmelo did not want to disrespect Jordan's accomplishments with the 1992 Dream Team.
"When you say overall, what he did with 92 team will never be done, but the fact that he only played that one Olympics, I'm looking at guys who had a career in FIBA Basketball across the gambit. Even though Barkley played 1-2, if I had to use that same rule for MJ, then I'd probably put Jason Kidd [on the list]. I think a lot of people wouldn't expect Jason Kidd to be thrown in there."
In terms of who the greatest Olympians ever were, Melo's list only included four candidates: himself, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kobe Bryant.
"LeBron, Durant, myself, and again you can throw Kobe in there, Kobe played two. I would just say the fact that we played more Olympics and had more opportunities, four Olympics is a long time. Kobe played two Olympics, KD played 3-4, those are the Mount Olympus when it comes to the Olympians."
It's worth noting that when Carmelo Anthony was asked to make these lists, he was specifically asked to exclude NBA accomplishments. If Carmelo had to factor in both, then one would have to assume Michael Jordan immediately gets a spot in his starting five.