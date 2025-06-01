Top NBA Draft Prospect Receives Josh Giddey Comparison
Now that it is June, it is officially NBA Draft month. Many teams are starting to zone in on their top prospects, and the Chicago Bulls reportedly have their eyes on a certain prospect with the 12th overall pick.
A recent report from the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley reveals that the Bulls have their eyes on BYU star guard Egor Demin.
"The Bulls are zoning in on BYU’s Egor Demin, but they’re not alone. Demin — a suddenly hot name — could climb into the top 10."
Demin is a 6-foot-8 point guard with elite playmaking skills who is quickly shooting up NBA draft boards due to his all-around game and impressive length.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman released a recent NBA mock draft. While Wasserman has Demin going to the Minnesota Timberwolves with pick 17, he lists Bulls star guard Josh Giddey as his "pro comparison."
"Egor Demin will earn consideration from late-lottery teams that buy the playmaking and are willing to bet on his shooting development. He does have doubters who believe the three-point numbers over the workout makes and question his decision-making, defense and off-ball value," Wasserman wrote.
"But the passing does feel real, particularly for a 6'9" ball-handler. His role will be clearly early on—generate transition offense and set the table for teammates in the half court."
If the Bulls were unlikely to commit to Giddey long-term, Demin would be an ideal prospect to take a chance on at pick 12. However, it would make no sense for the Bulls to try to develop Demin while having Giddey run the show for years to come.