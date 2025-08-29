Two Bulls Players Draw Giannis Antetokounmpo Comparison From NBA Analyst
The Chicago Bulls' offseason has been centered around guard Josh Giddey and his restricted free agency with the franchise. Despite putting up All-Star numbers during the second half of the season, the Bulls remain in negotations with Giddey as the two sides are reportedly $10 million apart in their desired annual range for a deal.
If the Bulls are able to bring Giddey back, it gives Chicago a promising young core to look forward to for seasons to come. Not only do they have a strong foundation in the backcourt with Giddey and Coby White, but they have two promising wings to pair with them. With second-year forward Matas Buzelis and rookie Noa Essengue, they could pair together to create an ideal modern forward duo.
In terms of their potential, NBA analyst Trey Kerby is so high on them in fact, that he thinks the Bulls potentially have a pair of superstar wings on their roster, going as far as comparing them to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Appearing alongside Yahoo Sports analyst Kevin O'Connor, Kerby had some strong praise for the Bulls' forward duo.
“So when I’m feeling my most optimistic, I like to think that the Bulls have the next two Giannis’. They’ve got the next American Giannis in Matas Buzelis, and then the French Giannis in Noa Essengue," Kerby said.
Kerby didn't just leave it there, adding some justification of his own behind it.
“Giannis wasn’t an All-Star as a rookie, nor was he as a second-year player, but once he put on some muscle, once he got some reps, handled the ball during the Jason Kidd era, he really popped. So yeah, I would love to see that from Buzelis this year," he added.
Evaluating The Potential Of Buzelis and Essengue
Looking at Buzelis first, who finished his rookie season with the Bulls earning All-Rookie Second Team honors, his numbers are comparable to those of Antetokounmpo's rookie season. Buzelis finished with averages of 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while shooting 45.4% from the field. On the other hand, Antetokounmpo averaged 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 41.4% shooting.
However, Buzelis shone during his 31 starts last season, boosting those averages to 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds. There are some similarities in what they can bring to the table, but Buzelis has the edge as a shooter, while Giannis has the edge as a defender.
As for Essengue, NBA fans haven't seen much of him, but he did have two promising performances at Summer League, which could indicate what's to come. He'll likely take a while to prove himself before he gets a chance to become a starter, but if he can produce similarly to Buzelis, it's a promising sign for Chicago's future.
Related Articles
Bulls Star Nikola Vucevic Opens Up About Uncertain Future With Team
Nikola Vucevic Tried To Convince Bulls Teammate to Play In EuroBasket
NBA Experts Predict Bulls' 2025-26 Record Amid Josh Giddey Uncertainty