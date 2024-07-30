Unexpected Chicago Bulls Practice Drama Revealed
The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most volatile teams in the NBA this offseason. From a combination of trying to trade stars and failing to trade stars, no team has seen more instability.
The offseason instability that the Bulls are currently facing didn't come from thin air though, it developed over time through multiple seasons. Perhaps the most volatile has been the Chicago Bulls' inability to trade Zach LaVine after dangling him throughout the season. It turns out, LaVine hasn't appreciated the treatment he's received from the Bulls.
According to a report by Jamal Collier from ESPN, Zach LaVine has not appreciated the way the Chicago Bulls have singled him out during practice film sessions. Here is the exact excerpt from Collier's piece.
"LaVine has also felt singled out during film sessions and feels like he has taken too much blame for the team's losing during his tenure -- which has produced one playoff appearance in seven years -- despite other roster failings, sources told ESPN," Collier said.
While the Chicago Bulls were a three-headed monster between LaVine, DeRozan, and Vucevic, LaVine was the biggest star of the team. Part of the responsibility of being the biggest star is taking the most criticism when the team doesn't do well. It seems that the inability to accept that criticism is also why the Bulls have an issue with LaVine.
"Donovan, meanwhile, believes he's been trying to get LaVine to buy in to a more team-friendly playing style, according to sources, emphasizing the way the Bulls competed in LaVine's absence last year as evidence for the team's potential if LaVine fits within the system," Collier said.
The Chicago Bulls' drama isn't going to stop this offseason. With the way things are going, the team will have a very bumpy 2024-25 NBA season.