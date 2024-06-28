Unexpected DeMar DeRozan Free Agency News Revealed
For months, it's felt like a forgone conclusion that DeMar DeRozan was going to re-sign with the Chicago Balls. Fast forward to today, and it looks like those days are over.
According to a new report from K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, it looks like there's an increased likelihood of DeMar DeRozan leaving the Chicago Bulls from either a sign-and-trade or from walking as an unrestricted free agent. Here is the exact excerpt from Johnson's article.
"Make no mistake: Not only is Zach LaVine available for trade, the Bulls are open for business," Johnson said. "And with growing buzz that DeMar DeRozan will be elsewhere next season, either via a sign-or-trade or simply walking in unrestricted free agency, the buzzword is no longer competitiveness."
Just two months ago, Johnson reported that the Chicago Bulls offered DeMar DeRozan a 2-year deal worth $40 million a season. It seemed like both sides were working toward re-signing, and even the Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations sounded hopeful.
“DeMar’s been great for us for three years,” Buls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnišovas said two months ago. “He’s been invested in the city of Chicago and has been really great to our young guys. So both sides are interested in continuing and we’ll see what happens in free agency.”
While it seemed like DeMar DeRozan was on the path to remaining a Chicago Bull, maybe the Alex Caruso trade was a sign of things changing. Certainly, no one saw that one coming, and there will be repercussions to it.
