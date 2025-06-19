Warriors Swap Jonathan Kuminga for Lonzo Ball in Wild Three-Team Trade Idea
The Golden State Warriors are entering an interesting 2025 offseason, with the biggest question being about Jonathan Kuminga's future. The 22-year-old forward shined in the playoffs, stepping up to lead Golden State's offense in Steph Curry's absence, but the franchise is reportedly looking at sign-and-trade options to find the rising star a new team.
It is certainly an intriguing situation in Golden State, plagued by shaky decisions by head coach Steve Kerr to bench Kuminga altogether, but another team will seemingly benefit from their mishandling of the young forward.
A recent report from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reveals that two Eastern Conference teams are particularly interested in Kuminga: the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.
"Kuminga is looking for an expanded and consistent role moving forward, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote. "The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are two teams to monitor as potential sign-and-trade candidates for Kuminga, league sources told HoopsHype. With that in mind, the Warriors have also not ruled out the possibility of retaining Kuminga, sources said."
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus proposed a three-team trade that would send Kuminga to the Bulls, while the Warriors bring in veteran point guard Lonzo Ball.
Chicago Bulls receive: Jonathan Kuminga (via sign-and-trade)
Golden State Warriors receive: Lonzo Ball, Jalen Smith, Josh Okogie, 2026 POR protected first-round pick (via CHI), 2029 second-round pick (via CHA), 2029 DEN second-round pick (via CHA), 2031 second-round pick (via CHA), 2031 PHX second-round pick (via CHA)
Charlotte Hornets receive: Moses Moody, Jevon Carter
The Bulls adding 22-year-old Kuminga to their impressive young core would be an ideal move, pairing him with Matas Buzelis on the wing, while their backcourt of Josh Giddey and Coby White runs the show. Of course, regardless of what moves Chicago makes this offseason, there will be plenty of questions with the roster, but adding Kuminga would be a good start.
The Warriors are seemingly getting off of Kuminga regardless, so adding a handful of picks alongside a veteran playmaker in Lonzo Ball and a reliable center in Jalen Smith seems like a good idea. While they would also be sending Moses Moody to the Hornets, the young wing has not panned out as they would have planned, and a split could be imminent.