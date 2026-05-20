2 Lesser-Known Names Added to the Bulls' Head Coach Interview List

The Chicago Bulls' head coaching search is underway, and a list of candidates finally emerged earlier this week.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line shared the names of six people that new lead executive Bryson Graham is expected to speak with. Several of the candidates on the list were already widely speculated about, as they're currently seen as some of the top assistant coaches from around the league. However, the Thunder's Dave Bliss and Portland's Tiago Splitter were two fresh names thrown into the mix,

It also felt safe to assume that the list didn't stop there. Typically, these head coaching searches stretch far and wide, especially for a franchise that is building from the ground up. This is why it came as no surprise that Fischer reported two more candidates only hours later on social media.

Bulls' Head Coach Interview List Grows

Apr 3, 2018; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz assistant coach Lamar Skeeter reviews video with forward Royce O'Neale (23) prior to the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-Imagn Images | Russ Isabella-Imagn Images

According to Jake Fischer, the Charlotte Hornets' Lamar Skeeter and the Atlanta Hawks' Ryan Schmidt are expected to speak with the Chicago Bulls about their open head coach role. This brings the Bulls' running list to six candidates without prior head coaching experience.

Lamar Skeeter started his assistant coaching career with the Utah Jazz in 2016-17, spending eight years with the franchise. It wasn't until the 2024-25 campaign that he ended up with a new squad, and he's now served as an assistant under Hornets' head coach Charles Lee for two straight seasons. Only 37 years old, Skeeter is likely to be the youngest candidate Bryson Graham interviews.

As for Schmidt, he's had quite the fascinating journey. Working under Hawks coach Quin Snyder since 2023, Schmidt is a former player who suited up at the University of Hawaii and Western Oregon University before being selected in the D League Draft.

He would eventually embark on a coaching voyage that started with the Raptors' G League affiliate before leading to a head coach role in Canada with the Brampton Honey Badgers. Then, Schmidt took a trip overseas to the UK, where he served as the leading man of the London Lions, a British professional basketball team part of the Super League. His squad would win three domestic titles and become the first British team to reach the EuroCup playoffs.

Eventually, the College Park Skyhawks came calling and hired Schmidt as the head coach of their G League squad. He remained in that role for only a season before joining Snyder on the NBA staff.

The candidate list is seemingly growing by the day, but it's going to be difficult not to keep an extra close eye on Schmidt. Graham is coming straight from the No. 2 job in Atlanta. While this may not guarantee that Schmidt becomes a finalist, there is no doubt that he has a slight upper hand. Graham is obviously very familiar with the assistant and got an up-close look at what he can do this past year.

Nonetheless, if these two names tell us anything, it's that Graham was telling the truth during his introductory press conference. He told the media that he wouldn't be afraid to dig deep and hire someone they have never heard of. Skeeter and Schmidt may be too respected coaches, but there is no question they are both two very unknown interviewees.

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