Bulls Have a New Obvious Head Coach Target After Pelicans' Hire Jamahl Mosley

All things considered, we have heard little to nothing regarding the Chicago Bulls' head coaching search. New lead decision-maker Bryson Graham has appeared far more focused on filling out his front office staff, which recently included the hiring of two impressive executives from around the league.

Rushing to find the organization's next head coach isn't really a necessity. Especially if the plan is to interview a handful of top assistants, it might very well be in Graham's best interest to wait until the playoffs wrap up. One has to imagine that teams like the Thunder and Spurs could have a couple of qualified candidates. But would any be fully invested in the hiring process as their team heads toward the Conference Finals?

Sean Sweeney, in particular, has been a popular name in league circles. The lead assistant in San Antonio has even been directly connected to the Bulls' opening once already this offseason. The Cavaliers' Johnnie Bryant has also emerged as a head coach candidate in recent years, even becoming a finalist for the Suns' job just last summer.

With all that said, there are plenty of reasons why the Bulls wouldn't want to drag their feet. Even if the plan isn't for the organization's next head coach to have as much say as someone like Billy Donovan, this person could still be a key figure to have in the building ahead of a huge offseason. Wouldn't you want their input on a player during pre-draft workouts? How about when going to spend your loads of cap space or fill out the remainder of the roster?

At the end of the day, making sure you and your head coach are on the same page is vital to success. That's why finding this person sooner rather than later couldn't hurt. It's also why I've had my eye on one specific name for the Bulls, and this man just officially became available.

Pelicans Open Door to Potential Bulls' Head Coach Hire

Apr 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans Interim Head Coach James Borrego reacts to a play against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the New Orleans Pelicans have hired Jamahl Mosley as the franchise's next head coach. The announcement comes only a couple of weeks after the Orlando Magic fired Mosley after their Game 7 loss to the Detroit Pistons in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs. Mosely served five full seasons with the Magic, helping build them into a postseason threat.

It's possible that Mosely would have been on the Bulls' radar. His experience pulling the Magic out of a rebuilding situation could have made him an intriguing candidate. However, what makes this move for the Pelicans all the more meaningful for Chicago is that it officially makes James Borrego a free agent.

Borrego took over for the fired Willie Green on an interim basis this season. He led the Pelicans to a 24-46 record over their final 70 games, which included an impressive 12-6 stretch from mid-February to mid-March. The associate head coach with the team during the two years prior, it felt like Borrego could very well be in the running for the head seat on a full-time basis. Charania even confirmed that he was a part of Joe Dumars' interview process.

Nevertheless, the Pelicans have now decided to go in another direction, leaving the door open for the Bulls to take a closer look at Borrego. Are we sure they want to do that? Not necessarily, but it's been an easy connection to make ever since Graham was hired. He and Borrego crossed paths during their time in New Orleans. It's not uncommon for a new executive to go with someone he knows. Heck, we already saw him name former Texas A&M teammate Acie Law IV as the team's Vice President of Player Personnel.

Borrego also has a pretty well-established resume for someone who is still only 48 years old. He was an assistant with both the Magic and Spurs before earning the head coaching gig with the Charlotte Hornets from 2018 to 2022. Considering all the dysfunction in Charlotte, Borrego was often praised for his efforts and had a solid 138-163 record over his four seasons. This included a 43-39 campaign in his final year at the helm with LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges as his two top scorers.

It has only felt like a matter of time before Borrego earns another true shot at a head coaching job. And the Bulls may present the perfect opportunity. Not only will he have another chance to take over a rebuilding team, but he can do it alongside an executive he is very familiar with. This could be a clear recipe for success.

The only real question is whether or not Borrego is considered well-rounded enough for Graham. He highlighted the importance of finding a two-way coach in his introductory press conference. Many current coaches lean heavily on one side of the ball, and Borrego has been most heavily touted for his offensive expertise. Nonetheless, who is to say he hasn't become more balanced in recent years? Not to mention, a prior relationship feels like the kind of thing that could convince Graham to look in the other direction.

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