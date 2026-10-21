4 Last-Second Predictions for the Chicago Bulls 2026-27 Season

Over the past few years, opening night for the Chicago Bulls felt like eating two-day leftovers. It wasn't bad enough to ignore entirely, but were you really all that excited to dig in?

Wednesday night couldn't feel more different. The expectations may be even lower for this current group in the short term, but it's just nice to bite into something so fresh and new. Whether it be the addition of Caleb Wilson, the hiring of Tiago Splitter, or the continued upside of Matas Buzelis, there is a lot to like about this revamped version of the Bulls.

Nevertheless, it wouldn't truly be the start of a new season without another site publishing a bold predictions article! You'll find four from me below, and we all know there was only one way to start things off.

Caleb Wilson Wins Rookie of the Year

Oct 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The more we watch Caleb Wilson, the harder it is not to buy into him immediately impacting winning. Does that mean Chicago is bound to make a push for a Play-In Tournament bid? Not necessarily. But it's going to make him stand out even more in the Rookie of the Year race, especially against frontrunner Cameron Boozer.

Wilson showed legitimate game-to-game growth during the preseason. Not only did he look more comfortable hunting his spots offensively, but he did a better job helping protect the paint. It's also clear that he is in one of the best situations possible, at least in terms of award-hunting. The Bulls want to run action through the No. 4 overall pick and will allow him to play through mistakes. While this will help him take immediate steps in the right direction, it will also lead to some big box-score nights.

Indeed, Wilson is someone who can stuff the stat sheet and the highlight reel. Voters are going to remember some of his best moments, which could be enough in what is expected to be such a tightly contested race. Again, this is especially true if the Bulls are winning slightly more games than expected.

Norman Powell is Traded at the Deadline

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Norman Powell (24) poses during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Norman Powell is going to help this young Chicago Bulls team a lot. As strange as the signing felt at first, it spoke further to Bryson Graham's more carefully constructed vision. He doesn't simply want to throw a roster full of young players into the fire and expect results. Instead, the new lead executive wants to surround his highest-upside young talent with the right veteran leaders. Powell is the perfect example.

The guard is a no-nonsense guy who has played every role in the book. Likewise, he is a reigning All-Star who is one of the best long-range shooters in the league. When you're trying to build around two hype athletic wings, floor spacing is essential, as is having a proven ball-handler for late-game situations.

With that in mind, sure, there is a world where the Bulls view Powell as crucial to their rebuilding efforts and keep him for 2027-28. But there is also a reason they inked him to a two-year deal with a team option. Graham knows that Powell's contract is extremely tradeable, and his job is to prioritize the future. If Powell picks up where he left off last season – which is quite possible in this rebuilding atmosphere – offers are bound to come in at the trade deadline. And Graham would be silly not to listen.

Every team wants more shooting for a playoff run. It's also not every day that someone with Powell's adaptability and sheer offensive upside is put on the market mid-season. This could lead to a real bidding war, and thus net the Bulls the kind of future assets every rebuilding team needs.

Josh Giddey Leads the NBA in Assists

Oct 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) defends against Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't burn yourself; this take is hot!

Look, there is no question that Josh Giddey has some major competition for the assist title. Nikola Jokic, Cade Cunningham, and Luka Doncic are only some of the players who could easily surpass him in this conversation.

At the same time, Giddey managed to finish 10th in the NBA last season in total assists despite playing only 54 games. This was by far the fewest games played of anyone in the Top 15. Cunningham had the second-fewest with 64 games.

Giddey's role is certainly going to change this season, as Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis are expected to take on a bigger role. However, this is likely going to impact Giddey's scoring numbers more than how many dimes he dishes. If anything, the Bulls are likely to ask the guard to focus even more on setting the table for his young running mates. The previous regime wanted to turn him into a dependable scorer; it's unclear if Tiago Splitter has the same plans.

There is also little doubt that this team is built to capitalize on Giddey's playmaking ability even more than last year's squad. Buzelis and Wilson are excellent transition partners. Powell and Buddy Hield are legitimate knockdown shooters. Heck, Nic Claxton is arguably the most athletic pick-and-roll partner Giddey has ever played with. Assuming Giddey's durability returns to form (he played 70+ games in each of his three seasons before 2025-26), the road map to leading the league in assists may not be as difficult as some think.

Jaylin Sellers Earns a Full-Time Contract

Oct 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jaylin Sellers (22) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Signed to a two-way deal immediately following the 2026 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls made it clear that they value the former Providence guard. He has since gone on to impress every step of the way, serving as easily their second-best player during Summer League.

Tiago Splitter has raved about Sellers in the past. The guard plays with an incredibly high motor and has the kind of transition attack that fits with how this young group wants to play. It may also not be an understatement to already call him one of the Bulls' best defensive guards. He has good positional size with a strong upper body, flashing the potential to be a real on-ball menace.

The Bulls are not a team overflowing with backcourt building blocks. Especially if they choose to move on from one of their veterans at the trade deadline, promoting Sellers to the full-time roster and inking him to a cheap long-term deal could be the smart move. Speaking of which, do not be surprised if we see Sellers get some real minutes early on this year. While two-way guys don't always get a shot, the Bulls sprinkling him in could be an indication that a new deal is coming.

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